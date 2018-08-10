Piggycoin Price Hits $0.0007 (PIGGY)

Piggycoin (CURRENCY:PIGGY) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Piggycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Piggycoin has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Piggycoin has a market capitalization of $358,680.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Piggycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012999 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00018668 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013972 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Piggycoin Profile

Piggycoin (CRYPTO:PIGGY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. Piggycoin’s total supply is 490,623,442 coins. Piggycoin’s official website is piggy-coin.com . Piggycoin’s official Twitter account is @piggycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Piggycoin is /r/piggycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Piggycoin Coin Trading

Piggycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Piggycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Piggycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Piggycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

