Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apache Co. (APA)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,469 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apache by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,508,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $981,578,000 after buying an additional 70,604 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Apache by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,490,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,144,913,000 after buying an additional 10,592,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Apache by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,040,000 after buying an additional 94,324 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Apache by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,896,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,989,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apache by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,766,000 after buying an additional 78,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apache alerts:

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.35 per share, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Apache from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apache to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Apache from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

APA stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 180.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $49.59.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. Apache had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 416.67%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.