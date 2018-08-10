Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 265,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after buying an additional 41,742 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 162,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,003,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 28,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $151,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $905,480. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK opened at $76.66 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

