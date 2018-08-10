Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,674 Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Noble Energy by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,854,643 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $480,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730,137 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $65,880,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,186,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Noble Energy by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,544,673 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 888,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Noble Energy by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742,007 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $52,783,000 after purchasing an additional 732,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Gary W. Willingham sold 24,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $924,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 194,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,299,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $134,774,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,508,406 shares of company stock valued at $136,022,595. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NBL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.67 to $22.99 in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

NBL stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Noble Energy had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.94%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.