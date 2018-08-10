Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,490 Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Centurylink during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Centurylink by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Centurylink during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Centurylink during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Centurylink from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Macquarie cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.61 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $27.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.87.

Shares of Centurylink opened at $20.97 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

