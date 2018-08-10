Phoenixcoin (PXC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $60.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $262,034.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 68,503,350 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

