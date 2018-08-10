PGT Innovations (PGTI) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.47

Media headlines about PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PGT Innovations earned a media sentiment score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.8816996202485 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of PGT Innovations traded down $0.15, hitting $24.60, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,812. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $169.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

In other news, CFO Bradley R. West sold 32,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $631,320.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,930.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Joseph Mchugh sold 83,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $1,703,788.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,964 shares of company stock worth $3,932,866. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

