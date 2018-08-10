Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFV) PT Set at €145.00 by Independent Research

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been assigned a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective by investment analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. equinet set a €162.00 ($188.37) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €167.00 ($194.19) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €160.07 ($186.12).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

Shares of PFV opened at €129.70 ($150.81) on Wednesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a one year low of €101.60 ($118.14) and a one year high of €175.40 ($203.95).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.