PetIQ Inc (PETQ) is Nepsis Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. PetIQ makes up 3.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 223,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Shares of PetIQ opened at $27.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $666.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74. PetIQ Inc has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $143,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy acquired 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $361,176.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,293. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.