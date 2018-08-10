Perrigo (PRGO) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.

PRGO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perrigo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Perrigo traded down $0.12, hitting $69.91, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 163,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $69.23 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Perrigo news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith bought 250,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.21 per share, with a total value of $18,802,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,710.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith bought 50,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,794,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $40,069.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,963,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,650,000 after purchasing an additional 527,025 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

