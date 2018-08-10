Perrigo (PRGO) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.
NYSE PRGO opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $69.23 and a 12 month high of $95.93.
In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.89 per share, with a total value of $3,794,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,069.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.21 per share, with a total value of $18,802,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,710.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
