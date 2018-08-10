Perrigo (PRGO) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Get Perrigo alerts:

NYSE PRGO opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $69.23 and a 12 month high of $95.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.89 per share, with a total value of $3,794,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,069.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.21 per share, with a total value of $18,802,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,710.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.