Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,682,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,608,000 after acquiring an additional 82,207 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,251,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,659,000 after acquiring an additional 147,284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 13.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,274,000 after acquiring an additional 340,779 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Perrigo by 36.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,963,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,650,000 after acquiring an additional 527,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo opened at $70.03 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12 month low of $69.23 and a 12 month high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Argus cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.21 per share, with a total value of $18,802,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,710.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,794,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,069.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

