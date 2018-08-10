PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $161.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra set a $129.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

