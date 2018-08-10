PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Rating Reiterated by Compass Point

Compass Point reiterated their hold rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Compass Point currently has a $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PFSI. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Barclays set a $26.00 target price on PennyMac Financial Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. 2,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,705. The firm has a market cap of $513.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.49 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 5,163 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $107,648.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,891 shares of company stock worth $3,031,959 in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2,681.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

