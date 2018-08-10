Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Issues Earnings Results

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 58.02% and a return on equity of 7.44%.
Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital traded down $0.01, hitting $13.81, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,226. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.55.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.
Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.
