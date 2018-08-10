Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Issues Earnings Results

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 58.02% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital traded down $0.01, hitting $13.81, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,226. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

