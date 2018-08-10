Pengrowth Energy (PGF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.80 at TD Securities

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PGF. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Pengrowth Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.20 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a C$1.15 price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$1.10 price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.06.

Shares of PGF opened at C$0.91 on Tuesday. Pengrowth Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.52.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

