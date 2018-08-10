Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL Takes Position in JD.Com Inc (JD)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL acquired a new stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JD.Com by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in JD.Com by 58.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 420,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,018,000 after buying an additional 154,335 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JD.Com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 847,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,316,000 after buying an additional 163,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $36.02 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3,602.00, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.73. JD.Com had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $100.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised JD.Com to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

