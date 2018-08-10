Peel Hunt Cuts Provident Financial (PFG) Price Target to GBX 680

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 730 ($9.45) to GBX 680 ($8.80) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PFG. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 550 ($7.12) to GBX 630 ($8.16) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Numis Securities reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 904 ($11.70) to GBX 829 ($10.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 1,040 ($13.46) to GBX 750 ($9.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Provident Financial to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 584 ($7.56) to GBX 750 ($9.71) in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 789.73 ($10.22).

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 690 ($8.93) on Friday. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 426.60 ($5.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,284 ($42.51).

In other Provident Financial news, insider Andrew C. Fisher sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.60), for a total transaction of £816,720 ($1,057,242.72).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

