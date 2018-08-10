PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.40 Million

Brokerages expect PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) to report sales of $21.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $21.50 million. PDF Solutions posted sales of $26.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will report full year sales of $90.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.20 million to $90.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $102.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PDF Solutions.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.50, a P/E/G ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.21. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 249,043 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 26.4% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 797,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 116,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

