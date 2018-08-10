PC Connection (CNXN) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.00

News stories about PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PC Connection earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.6180598000446 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get PC Connection alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. 3,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,292. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $706.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Sidoti lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.