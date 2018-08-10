Paul Randolph Jewer Sells 300 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) insider Paul Randolph Jewer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.93, for a total value of C$19,779.00.
Paul Randolph Jewer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 2nd, Paul Randolph Jewer sold 4,300 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.50, for a total value of C$285,950.00.
- On Tuesday, May 22nd, Paul Randolph Jewer sold 400 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.13, for a total value of C$23,252.00.
- On Thursday, May 17th, Paul Randolph Jewer sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.00, for a total value of C$290,000.00.
Toromont Industries traded up C$0.18, reaching C$66.68, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 20,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,700. Toromont Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of C$43.83 and a twelve month high of C$67.29.
Toromont Industries Company Profile
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in a variety of applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
