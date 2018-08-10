Paul Randolph Jewer Sells 300 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) insider Paul Randolph Jewer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.93, for a total value of C$19,779.00.

Paul Randolph Jewer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

On Thursday, August 2nd, Paul Randolph Jewer sold 4,300 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.50, for a total value of C$285,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Paul Randolph Jewer sold 400 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.13, for a total value of C$23,252.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Paul Randolph Jewer sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.00, for a total value of C$290,000.00.

Toromont Industries traded up C$0.18, reaching C$66.68, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 20,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,700. Toromont Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of C$43.83 and a twelve month high of C$67.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.00.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in a variety of applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.