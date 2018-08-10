Pason Systems (PSI) PT Raised to C$24.50

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price target lifted by analysts at GMP Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday. GMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems traded down C$0.41, reaching C$21.33, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 98,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,320. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$16.05 and a 1 year high of C$22.10.

In related news, insider Melinda Ando sold 6,100 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total transaction of C$132,126.00. Also, insider Kevin Boston sold 6,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.95, for a total value of C$125,700.00.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation data management systems for drilling rigs worldwide. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.