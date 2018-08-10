Party City Holdco (PRTY) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.76-1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.44-2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTY. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Party City Holdco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Party City Holdco from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of Party City Holdco opened at $15.90 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Party City Holdco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 12,000,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $180,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 196,457 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,143,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

