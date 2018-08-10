ParkerVision (PRKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th.

ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Get ParkerVision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRKR opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.95. ParkerVision has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65.

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.