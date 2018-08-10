Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 30.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5,815.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 533.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7,252.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised Parker-Hannifin from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

PH opened at $170.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $152.47 and a 52-week high of $212.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $376,179.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt A. Keller sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total value of $1,275,190.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,723 shares of company stock worth $1,752,106. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

