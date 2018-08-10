Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 997 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,148,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,593,985,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,377,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,238,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257,182 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $800,016,000 after purchasing an additional 473,250 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,105,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $462,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,028,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,283,000 after purchasing an additional 32,753 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.03.

MMM stock opened at $204.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $190.57 and a 52 week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.