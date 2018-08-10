Paramount Group (PGRE) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of Paramount Group traded down $0.10, reaching $15.51, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,697. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $191.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Paramount Group by 40.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

