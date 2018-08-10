Parallel Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in 3M by 2,723.3% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,071,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,847 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 21,835.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 831,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 827,359 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 14.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $800,016,000 after purchasing an additional 473,250 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $88,528,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,148,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,593,985,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. MED lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $259.77 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.03.

3M opened at $204.78 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $190.57 and a 12 month high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

