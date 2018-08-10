Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,936 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 671 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10,260.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks opened at $213.10 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $126.56 and a 1 year high of $219.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of -124.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $567.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.79 million. sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 33,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.20 per share, with a total value of $6,624,396.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.61, for a total value of $1,161,330.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,315.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,307,149 and have sold 238,195 shares valued at $48,491,581. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

