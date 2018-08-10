Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $410.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.65 million.

Shares of PEIX opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.08. Pacific Ethanol has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PEIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

