Pacific Ethanol Inc (PEIX) is Candlewood Investment Group LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Candlewood Investment Group LP lifted its stake in Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,296 shares during the period. Pacific Ethanol comprises about 44.7% of Candlewood Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Candlewood Investment Group LP owned 3.84% of Pacific Ethanol worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 376,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:PEIX opened at $2.35 on Friday. Pacific Ethanol Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $410.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.65 million. analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

