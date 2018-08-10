Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics traded up $0.06, reaching $6.08, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,828. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OVID. BidaskClub lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

