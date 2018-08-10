Overstock.com (OSTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.38 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.38), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Overstock.com traded up $1.65, hitting $38.60, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 2,842,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,095. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, SVP Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Paul Knab sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,747.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $331,375. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; and other products.

