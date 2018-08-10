Osram Licht (OSR) Given a €40.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osram Licht presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.76 ($60.19).

Shares of Osram Licht opened at €39.16 ($45.53) on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Osram Licht has a 52-week low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 52-week high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

