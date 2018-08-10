Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties opened at $8.92 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.52. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 640.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 3.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,275,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,711,000 after acquiring an additional 449,284 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 13.9% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,089,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,997,000 after acquiring an additional 376,200 shares during the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the first quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 233,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the first quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.