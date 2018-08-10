Oshkosh Co. (OSK) VP David M. Sagehorn Sells 45,000 Shares

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $3,393,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 179,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,503,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OSK traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,474. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

