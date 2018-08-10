Orion Group (ORN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

ORN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Orion Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial set a $10.00 price target on Orion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Orion Group traded down $0.02, reaching $9.14, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,872. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $266.09 million, a P/E ratio of -65.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Orion Group had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $159.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher James Dealmeida sold 5,999 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $56,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,754. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Stauffer sold 10,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 463,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,099 shares of company stock valued at $312,941. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Orion Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,493,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 886,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orion Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,187,000 after purchasing an additional 315,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Orion Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,224,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136,757 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Orion Group by 2,315.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 121,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

