Orion Group Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (ORN)

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orion Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $159.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Noble Financial set a $10.00 target price on shares of Orion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Orion Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Orion Group opened at $9.16 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $277.64 million, a P/E ratio of -65.43 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CFO Christopher James Dealmeida sold 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $56,990.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,132 shares in the company, valued at $846,754. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Stauffer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 453,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,099 shares of company stock worth $312,941 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,493,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 886,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,187,000 after acquiring an additional 315,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,224,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 136,757 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 2,315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 121,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

