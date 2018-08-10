Orchids Paper Products (TIS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orchids Paper Products (NYSEAMERICAN:TIS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,889,657 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 13th total of 1,789,347 shares. Currently, 19.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,672 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

TIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchids Paper Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Orchids Paper Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

Get Orchids Paper Products alerts:

Shares of Orchids Paper Products stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Orchids Paper Products has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Orchids Paper Products (NYSEAMERICAN:TIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.45). Orchids Paper Products had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 2.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Orchids Paper Products by 1,237.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Orchids Paper Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orchids Paper Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Orchids Paper Products by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in Orchids Paper Products by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 132,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 25,030 shares in the last quarter.

Orchids Paper Products Company Profile

Orchids Paper Products Company manufactures and sells tissue products for at-home and away from home markets in the United States. Its products include paper towels, bathroom tissues, and paper napkins. The company offers its products under the Orchids Supreme, Clean Scents, Tackle, Colortex, My Size, Velvet, and Big Mopper brands; and licensed brands, such as Virtue, Truly Green, Golden Gate Paper, and Big Quality.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Orchids Paper Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchids Paper Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.