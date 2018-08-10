Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL) Holdings Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.23% of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,437,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 660,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF opened at $53.04 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $55.31.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

