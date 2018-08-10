Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp opened at $15.20 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 14.35%. sell-side analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after acquiring an additional 69,773 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 162,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 83,918 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 583,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

