Oddo Bhf Analysts Give TOM TAILOR (TTI) a €12.00 Price Target

TOM TAILOR (ETR:TTI) received a €12.00 ($13.95) price target from equities researchers at Oddo Bhf in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Commerzbank set a €10.70 ($12.44) price objective on TOM TAILOR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on TOM TAILOR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.12 ($12.93).

Get TOM TAILOR alerts:

TTI traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, hitting €7.12 ($8.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,113. TOM TAILOR has a twelve month low of €6.64 ($7.72) and a twelve month high of €12.90 ($15.00).

TOM TAILOR Holding SE, an integrated fashion and lifesytle company, provides casual wear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily under the TOM TAILOR and BONITA brand names. It operates through three segments: TOM TAILOR Wholesale, TOM TAILOR Retail, and BONITA. The company offers products for target groups primarily up to the age 45, including clothing for men and women, as well as for children and babies.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for TOM TAILOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOM TAILOR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.