Oclaro (OCLR) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oclaro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Oclaro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oclaro in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Oclaro from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $11.25 price objective on shares of Oclaro in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.44.

Shares of OCLR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.04. 1,295,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,969. Oclaro has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Oclaro had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Oclaro will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Greg Dougherty sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $370,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,968,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $45,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCLR. UBS Group AG raised its position in Oclaro by 831.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,517,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,955 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oclaro in the first quarter valued at about $29,335,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oclaro by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,997,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oclaro by 560.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,277,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,969 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Oclaro in the second quarter valued at about $7,172,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.

