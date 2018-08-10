OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Director Kimberly M. Guadagno Purchases 1,725 Shares

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Kimberly M. Guadagno bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,904.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
OceanFirst Financial traded up $0.06, hitting $28.97, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 6,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $30.90.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.43 million. equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,265,000 after buying an additional 380,171 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,200,000 after buying an additional 169,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,139,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,058,000 after buying an additional 402,644 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 164,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.
