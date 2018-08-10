OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Director Kimberly M. Guadagno Purchases 1,725 Shares

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Kimberly M. Guadagno bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,904.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OceanFirst Financial traded up $0.06, hitting $28.97, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 6,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.43 million. equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,265,000 after buying an additional 380,171 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,200,000 after buying an additional 169,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,139,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,058,000 after buying an additional 402,644 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 164,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

