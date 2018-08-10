OceanChain 1-Day Volume Hits $642,424.00 (OC)

OceanChain (CURRENCY:OC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One OceanChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Coinnest. Over the last week, OceanChain has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. OceanChain has a market cap of $0.00 and $642,424.00 worth of OceanChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00046772 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004303 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00284120 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003461 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000690 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00064195 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About OceanChain

OceanChain (OC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2014. OceanChain’s official website is oceanchain.club . OceanChain’s official Twitter account is @Orangecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OceanChain

OceanChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

