Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,353 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum opened at $77.79 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 346.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

