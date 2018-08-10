Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 34,481 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Occidental Petroleum worth $121,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,549,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,605,000 after purchasing an additional 61,098 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 94,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.

OXY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.86. 15,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 87.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 346.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

