NxStage Medical (NXTM) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised NxStage Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NxStage Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NxStage Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NxStage Medical traded up $0.04, reaching $28.30, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 5,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,492. NxStage Medical has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -128.41 and a beta of 0.02.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NxStage Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. analysts anticipate that NxStage Medical will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NxStage Medical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in NxStage Medical by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in NxStage Medical by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP boosted its position in NxStage Medical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 21,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NxStage Medical by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NxStage Medical Company Profile

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

