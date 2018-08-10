NxStage Medical (NXTM) and Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Critical Contrast

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ: NXTM) and Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NxStage Medical and Second Sight Medical Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NxStage Medical $393.94 million 4.77 -$14.47 million ($0.22) -128.45 Second Sight Medical Products $7.96 million 12.97 -$28.51 million ($0.59) -2.63

NxStage Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Second Sight Medical Products. NxStage Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Second Sight Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NxStage Medical and Second Sight Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NxStage Medical -3.65% -6.83% -4.49% Second Sight Medical Products -418.82% -411.34% -228.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of NxStage Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of NxStage Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NxStage Medical has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NxStage Medical and Second Sight Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NxStage Medical 0 4 0 0 2.00 Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

NxStage Medical currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.16%. Second Sight Medical Products has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Second Sight Medical Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Second Sight Medical Products is more favorable than NxStage Medical.

Summary

NxStage Medical beats Second Sight Medical Products on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting. The company operates through three segments: System One, In-Center, and Services. The System One segment sells and rents the NxStage System One and PureFlow SL dialysate preparation equipment, as well as sells disposable products in the home and critical care market for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients in the home or a home-like setting and in the critical care market for the treatment of hospital-based patients with acute kidney failure or fluid overload. The In-Center segment sells blood tubing sets and needles for hemodialysis primarily for the treatment of ESRD patients at dialysis centers, and needles for apheresis. The Services segment offers dialysis services to patients at NxStage Kidney Care dialysis centers. As of February 3, 2018, it had 21 centers. NxStage Medical, Inc. markets its products through direct sales to dialysis clinics and hospitals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, as well as through distributors in Europe and internationally. The company was formerly known as QB Medical, Inc. and changed its name to NxStage Medical, Inc. NxStage Medical, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

