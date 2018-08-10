NVR (NVR) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.15

News stories about NVR (NYSE:NVR) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NVR earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 47.2907348049867 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$2,892.50” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price objective (down previously from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,341.50.

NYSE NVR opened at $2,757.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.40. NVR has a twelve month low of $2,606.85 and a twelve month high of $3,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.21 by $2.84. NVR had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $35.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that NVR will post 189.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,064.06, for a total transaction of $759,886.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,622,810.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,080.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,441 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,405. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

